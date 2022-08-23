Actor Nosa Rex Rings in Wedding Anniversary with Palatial Mansion

It’s a double celebration in the household of Nosa Rex who is marking the seventh anniversary of his wedding to his beautiful wife.

The actor rang in the celebration by unveiling a palatial mansion he just acquired in the city of Lagos.

Taking to his Instagram page to celebrate both milestones, Nosa Rex first thanked his wife for loving him and reiterated his promise to always love her.

In the next post, he went on to show off the palatial 2-storey mansion as he expressed gratitude to God for the gift.

