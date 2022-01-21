Friday, January 21, 2022
Actor, Muyideen Oladapo Bags Degree from University of Lagos

Muyideen Oladapo was one of the graduating students at the recently held convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos

The actor famously known as Lala shared photos of himself in the graduation gear as he thanked God for the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream.

Muyideen Oladapo revealed that he had always wanted to go further with his education since he was young and he was grateful that the dream has finally been accomplished despite fame and other engagements.

Tjr Yoruba Nollywood actor stated that attaining his seconds degree is only the beginning as he intends to attain the highest educational qualification there is.

