Actor Mustapha Sholagbade Welcomes Another Baby Boy With Wife

Mustapha Sholagbade is one happy man as his wife just welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The actor shared the news on his Instagram page as he thanked his Mrs for adding another handsome kin to their family.

Sharing a photo of himself cradling the newborn side by side with a photo of his heavily pregnant wife, Mustapha Sholagbade captioned the post,

“Alihamdullilah Robil Alamin. Thank you Allah for another opportunity given to my family. Thank you my darling wife for adding another handsome king to the family. You are a strong Queen. Tears of joy all over me all through. Thank you for going through this again for us. Omo Elle mi. Yes it’s a Big Baby Boy.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...