Actor Ken Erics Blames Director and Editor for Badly Executed Accident Scene in Movie

Ken Erics had no one to blame other than his director and editor following an badly executed accident scene in one of his movies.

The Nollywood actor shared a clip from one of his movies where he was supposedly hit by a car and fell to the floor though the car hardly grazed him.

The clip had voices of some folks critiquing that particular scene in the background as they laughed off the failed attempt.

Ken Erics couldn’t help but follow the same route and captioned the post,

“Really?? Seriously?? Director, Editor???? Na God go judge!”

