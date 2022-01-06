Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. to Play Jean-Michel Basquiat in New Biopic, ‘Samo Lives’

Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been tapped to play the role of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in Julius Onah’s upcoming biopic Samo Lives.

According to Variety, Samo Lives will follow the life and impact of the legendary artist’s work, which led to the 1980s Neo-expressionism movement. Basquiat has inspired prominent figures like Jay-Z, and was close friends with Andy Warhol.

He was also central to artistic life in 1980s New York.

“Jean-Michel Basquiat redefined the idea of who ascends to the highest altitudes of the fine art world. But the complexity and richness of his experience as an artist and child of the African diaspora has yet to be dramatized in the manner it deserves,” Onah said in a statement. “It’s an honor to work with Kelvin and my collaborators, and with Endeavor Content, to celebrate the legacy of an artist who has invited audiences everywhere to be inspired by the transformative power of art.”

