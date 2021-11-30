Actor Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Insists Actor Was ‘Real Victim’ as New Trials Begin

Jussie Smollett’s lawyer, Nenye Uche, insists that the actor was the real victim as the actor’s trial on felony disorderly conduct charges began.

“Jussie Smollett is a real victim,” Uche said, per AP News, adding that Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, the brothers who allegedly attacked the Empire actor didn’t like him. Uche insisted that the $3,500 check they received from Smollett was payment to train him for an upcoming music video.

“At the end of the day they want you to believe Jussie was stupid enough to pay for a hoax with a check but was smart enough to pay (for supplies) with a $100 bill,” he said.

The lawyer went on to claim that a third person was involved in Smollett’s attack, pointing to an eyewitness account in a police report which identifies a white man with “reddish brown hair.” The eyewitness alleged that when the man turned away, she “could see hanging out from underneath his jacket what appeared to be a rope.”

Many people do not expect Smollett to testify at this trial. However, he faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...