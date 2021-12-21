Actor Jude Chukwuka Announces Birth of Bouncing Baby Boy

Jude Chukwuka is a father one again as he has welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his wife.

The actor and self-professed “Marlian” announced the news via his Instagram page on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Jude Chukwuka stated that the birth of the latest addition to his family made it the happiest day of his life as he promised that fans would get to see the newborn soon.

“BOUNCING BABY BOY just arrived for me,” he captioned the post.

The new baby brings the actor’s offsprings to a total of 4 children and one grandson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...