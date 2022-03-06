TV Star Josh Flagg Announces Divorce From Husband Bobby Boyd

Josh Flagg and his husband Bobby Boyd have decided to end their marriage.

The Million Dollar Listing star took to Instagram to announce he and Boyd have ended things after four years of marriage.

“Bobby and I are divorcing — This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline,” Flagg wrote. “This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion.”

“It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves,” Flagg continued. “I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that. Thanks to all for your unwavering support.”

The duo tied the knot in September 2017, and it is worthy to note that their relationship was the focus of multiple plot lines in the Bravo reality series, Million Dollar Listing, which chronicles the lives and careers of young real estate agents in Southern California.

