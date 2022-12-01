Thursday, December 1, 2022
Actor Joe Pesci Says He Suffered ‘Serious Burns’ in the Famous ‘Home Alone 2’ Scene

While celebrating the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Joe Pesci told People about the demands of the “slapstick comedy,” which resulted in him sustaining “serious burns.”

“It was a nice change of pace to do that particular type of slapstick comedy,” Pesci said of the sequel to the 1990 blockbuster Home Alone.

He added that “the Home Alone movies were a more physical type of comedy, therefore, a little more demanding.”

One prank in the movie was of him’s hat getting set on fire after he finds himself on the other end of Macaulay Culkin’s blowtorch.

“In addition to the expected bumps, bruises and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry’s hat is set on fire,” Pesci revealed. “I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts.”

Peaking about his relationship with Culkin, Pesci revealed that he “intentionally limited” his interactions with the then-boy in order to “maintain the integrity of the adversarial relationship.”

