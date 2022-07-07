Actor Jerry Harris Sentenced to 12 Years in Child Pornography Case

Jerry Harris has now been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his sex crimes against minors, Complex is reporting.

According to the outlet, the disgraced former star of the Netflix docu-series Cheer was sentenced on Wednesday, and it comes nearly five months after he pled guilty to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Complex adds: “Federal investigators say Harris confessed to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy during a 2019 cheerleading event, and soliciting nude photos from a 17-year-old boy via Snapchat. He also admitted to requesting nude photos from minors, trying to solicit oral sex at cheer events, and receiving child pornography from at least 10 other victims. He was previously facing up to 50 years in prison.”

At first, he pleaded not guilty, but he later changed it to guilty, saying he wanted to take responsibility for his crimes.

“Jerry is a 22-year-old young man whose story can only be understood through the lens of the extreme poverty, sexual abuse, and neglect of his childhood,” his attorneys said in a statement earlier this year.

The continued, “The criminal conduct in this case also took place in the context of a competitive Cheer Community where inappropriately sexualizing and sexually abusing children was far too common and too often overlooked. Jerry was himself exploited, manipulated, and sexually abused as a child within the Cheer Community in a way that perversely made him believe that this sexual conduct was somehow normal when it was not […] As we now know, Jerry became an offender himself as an older teenager.”

