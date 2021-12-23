Actor James Franco Finally Admits that He Slept With Students Amid Sexual Harassment Row

James Franc has broken silence after reaching a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by his former students in 2019 who accused him of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the actor explained who he never spoke up until now and addressed the allegations that his “Sex Scenes” class in his studio, was as a “pipeline” where women would be “subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education.”

“In 2018, there were some complaints about me and an article about me, and at that moment I just thought, I’m gonna be quiet. I’m gonna be — I’m gonna pause,” Franco said of his decision to remain silent about the public allegations. “Did not seem like the right time to say anything. There were people that were upset with me and I needed to listen.”

He also referenced writer Damon Young, saying that “when something like this happens, like the natural human instinct is to just make it stop.” But, Franco says, the desire to get out in front of what was happening — even with apologies — doesn’t leave space for the accused to “do the work and to look at what was underneath whatever you did.”

“Even if it was a gaff or you said something wrong or whatever, there’s probably an iceberg underneath that of behavior, of patterning, of just being blind to yourself that isn’t gonna just be solved overnight,” he explained.

It is worthy to note that his troubles began after former students of his now-defunct school Studio 4 filed a class-action lawsuit championed filed by actresses Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal in 2019 after they made initial allegations against Franco. Other women later came forward following his 2018 Golden Globe win for The Disaster Artist.

He said a lot more in his recent interview.

Watch him:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwKUZ8Vak6E&feature=emb_logo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...