Ime Bishop aka Okon Lagos has warned men against bragging about their sexual escapades with women.

The actor took to his Instagram page to let men know that they can’t “use” women as women are the ones who use men.

Ime Bishop pointed out that men only sleep with the women that are available but women sleep with the men they want, when they want, where they want and how they want.

He added that if a man is lucky enough to eat laid, he shouldn’t brag except he wants to fool himself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...