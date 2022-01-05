Actor Ime Bishop Reacts to Release of Dowen College Student and Staff in Connection to Sylvester Oromoni’s Death

Ime Bishop popularly known as Okon has reacted to the release of Dowen College students and staff by the Lagos State government in connect to the death of the late Sylvester Oromoni.

The actor who is a father himself stayed that seeing as things are panning out, he will never allow any of his children in the boarding school system.

Ime Bishop added that the only condition where his kids will ever attend a boarding school is if security of life and health is guaranteed and even at that, it is still highly doubtful.

He posed a question in his caption to the post, asking if real justice will ever be served in this case as he bade Sylvester Oromoni a peaceful rest.

