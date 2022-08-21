Actor Gary Busey Charged With Sex Offenses

New reports have confirmed that Gary Busey has been charged with multiple sex offenses.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the actor has been accused of groping at least two people during last week’s Monster-Mania Convention, an event that celebrates horror films and their stars.

While social media posts show him meeting with fans during the convention held in August, the local police department has declined to provide details about the case. However, they confirmed it stemmed from “multiple complaints” throughout the three-day event, from which he was allegedly removed.

“It was about contact,” Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the Inquirer. “It was about touching.”

Several at the convention had reported earlier in the week Gary Busey was removed from the event last weekend after they reported he was groping women. And reported that another actor appearing there “helped have Busey thrown out.” @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/AI0RfZPr5F — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) August 20, 2022

He was also charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of fourth-degree attempted sexual assault, and a single count of harassment.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

