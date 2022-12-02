Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Found Dead Outside Factory in Bronx, New York

Complex is reporting that Frank Vallelonga Jr., actor and son of the real-life Tony Lip in the 2018 film Green Book, was found dead in New York City.

Per the outlet, the New York Police Department was alerted to the incident after an unconscious and unresponsive body was found outside a sheet metal manufacturing factory in the Bronx. Police identified the individual as Vallelonga, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

While an investigation is still going on, officials said there were “no obvious signs of trauma” to his body. However, a suspect, Steven Smith, has been arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse in connection to Vallelonga’s death.

Vallelonga rose to fame for his portrayal of his actual uncle Rudy in Green Book, the Oscar-winning film.

Frank Vallelonga Jr. was 60.

