Actor Frank Pesce Dead at 75

Frank Pesce is reportedly dead.

According to Complex, the actor died earlier this month from complications of dementia. And confirming the news, his girlfriend Tammy Scher said in a statement:

“I met Frank at a very low point in my life. He always said he saved me and he was right. I’d never met anyone like him. Frank was a force larger than life or any fictional character, always entertaining, intriguing and fascinating. Unafraid to approach anyone and immediately make an acquaintance. Celebrities flocked to be near him as he had an encyclopedia of knowledge about music and movies.”

A bit about him, per Complex:

Pesce’s first taste of Hollywood came when he landed the part of an extra in The Godfather: Part II, per New York Post. He got his first onscreen part in an episode of the TV series Police Story two years later. Pesce first met Sylvester Stallone around this time, sparking a life-long friendship which included his final film appearance in the 2015 Rocky spinoff Creed.

He was 75.

