Actor, Feranmi Carpets Women Supporting Mercy Aigbe’s New Marriage

Feranmi has shared his sentiment regarding Mercy Aigbe’s new marriage and it is safe to say he doesn’t support it at all.

The actor, skit maker and hypeman took to social media to express the incredulity he felt over seeing other women encouraging the union.

Feranmi stated that he couldn’t believe it, coming across comments saying the actress’ happiness is all that matters seeing as her new husband had a wife and children before she came on the scene.

“I can’t believe ladies are outchea on blogs commenting “it’s her happiness that matters.” Omo I’m still in awe at the detriment of another woman’s happiness? God forbid… I go find my happiness go where e no go cause lain and sadness for another person. Abeg. Shalom oh,” he wrote.

