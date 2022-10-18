Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Actor Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary, Faces Possible 26-Year Sentence

Ezra Miller finally entered a plea of not guilty on Monday following claims that a messy incident in Vermont.

Per a report from regional outlet The Bennington Banner, the actor who has been involved in various scandals, pleaded not guilty during a virtual court appearance on Monday led by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady.

Recall that Miller had been charged with felony burglary after allegedly taking “several bottles of alcohol” from the home while it was empty. The Flash star is facing a maximum sentence of 26 years behind bars if convicted.

The actor has been accused of everything from burglary, abduction, assault, grooming a child, and more. Yet, they didn’t lose their role as The Flash.

