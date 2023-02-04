Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Actor Dwayne Johnson’s Mother, Survives Ghastly Car Accident

Dwayne Johnson is grateful for his mother, Ata Johnson, after she survived a ghastly car accident.

The actor revealed that his mum was involved in a serious car crash on Wednesday night.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Dwayne Johnson shared a photo of the damaged Cadillac Escalade following the scary collision, with Dwayne mentioning in his caption that it’s a miracle his mother survived.

“Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” the former WWE star wrote. “This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head-on collision with a drunk driver, and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.” Dwayne added that his mother will undergo further evaluation but is expected to make a speedy recovery after escaping any prominent injuries from the crash.

Details pertaining to the crash remain unknown other than the fact that Ata was said to have been driving her car in Los Angeles when the accident occurred.

