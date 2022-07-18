Monday, July 18, 2022
ADANNE
Actor Danny Trejo Celebrates Son’s Sobriety Anniversary

Danny Trejo is so proud of his son, Gilbert.

The actor took to his Twitter yesterday to announce that Gilbert has been sober for 8 years – a feat which comes after he almost lost his son to addiction, and how much their relationship has healed since Gilbert made the decision to quit.

He wrote: “My son Gilbert Trejo has 8 years clean and sober today! I love you so much, and am so proud of the man you’ve become. Any parents out there with children struggling with addiction, I didn’t think my son was going to make it and today he’s my best friend! There is hope!”

See the heartwarming post that has got everyone talking:

