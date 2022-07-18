Monday, July 18, 2022
Actor Craig Robinson Cancels Comedy Show After Gunman Opened Fire at the Venue

Craig Robinson has issued a statement, announcing that he had to cancel his comedy show this weekend due to an active shooter incident.

Robinson was set to perform at Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday night, when a man walked into the venue and pulled out a firearm at around 9 p.m., ordering everyone to leave.

Variety reports that the man opened fire after everyone evacuated and no one was hurt. He was later taken into custody.

Posting on his Instagram, Robinson said in a video, “I’m safe. I’m cool. It was wild I was in the green room and they’re like, ‘Everybody get out.’ It was a moment for sure.”

See his post:

