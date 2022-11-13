Sunday, November 13, 2022
Actor Bolanle Ninolowo Tells Chude Jidenowo How His Fought for His Marriage After Cheating on His Wife

Bolanle Ninolowo is the latest guest on ‘With Chude’ and held nothing back during his sit-down.

The actor and father of two revealed how he has to work at restoring his marriage to his beautiful wife after years of infidelity.

Bolanle Ninolowo shared that he had to take responsibility, realising that she is human and taking stock of her experiences of him. He added that after years of hurting her, he didn’t have control over her anymore.

However, realising the error of his ways, he took action to unlearn and detox his mind of the things that led to his marriage’s breakdown and also put in the work to earn her trust again.

