Actor Bob Saget Found Dead in Orlando Hotel Room

Monday, January 10, 2022
Bob Saget is dead.

According to TMZ, the actor and comedian was found dead inside a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been released, but the outlet added that he was in Orlando over the weekend on a comedy tour. He had stops in Orlando on Friday and Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday and even shared the details on his social media.

Now, fans are mourning him and sharing their condolences.

He was 64.

