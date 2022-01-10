Actor Bob Saget Found Dead in Orlando Hotel Room

Bob Saget is dead.

According to TMZ, the actor and comedian was found dead inside a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

BREAKING: @TMZ confirms comedian and actor Bob Saget has died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. There are several Orange County Sheriff’s deputies outside of the hotel right now. Working to learn the cause of death. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/lJLz9qDoCA — Stephanie Buffamonte FOX 35 (@StephBuffamonte) January 10, 2022

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been released, but the outlet added that he was in Orlando over the weekend on a comedy tour. He had stops in Orlando on Friday and Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday and even shared the details on his social media.

Now, fans are mourning him and sharing their condolences.

He was 64.

