Actor Blossom Chukwujeku Ties the Knot in Edo State

Blossom Chukwujeku is once again a married man after tying the knot in Edo State.

The actor is currently having his traditional wedding ceremony to his Pastor babe, Ehinome Winifred in her state.

Blossom shared photos of himself and his new Mrs via his Instagram page on Friday, May 20, 2022 along with a couple of hashtags that spoke about his feelings.

Recall that the “Falling” actor was previously married to fashion designer and social media influencer, Maureen Esisi. The pair tied the knot on December 19, 2015 and we’re together for a little over four years before the marriage crashed in 2019.

