Actor Blair Underwood Announces Engagement to Friend of 41 Years

Congratulations are in order for Blair Underwood who has announced that he recently got engaged to Josie Hart.

The actor who is yet to finalise his divorce from his estranged wife Desiree Underwood who filed for divorce back in June 2021 from his wife of 27 years of marriage, shared his engagement news via his Instagram page.

Blair Underwood revealed that his new fiancée, Josie Hart has been his friend for 41 years and has had his back way before he became an actor. He added that “when a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward.”

