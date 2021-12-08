Actor Armie Hammer May Never Face Charges in Rape Case

New reports have confirmed that Armie Hammer may never face charges for the rape accusation against him.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department recently completed its investigation into the rape allegations against the actor and sent their report to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who may charge the actor formerly.

The reason, according to Complex, is this: “Though the LAPD opened its probe nine months ago, the case is said to be not exactly foolproof. EIther the witnesses lack credibility, or there isn’t enough evidence to prove the allegations. Ultimately, it’s up to the DA’s office to decide.”

Also: “Hammer shut down the accusations after a woman named Effie claimed that he raped her in 2017. She opened up about the alleged incident in a press conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, explaining that the assault took place over four hours and that it was extremely violent. Effie also filed a police report.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

