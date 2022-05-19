Actor Armie Hammer and His Family Made the Focus of a True Crime Documentary

New reports have confirmed that Armie Hammer and his family are now subjects of a True Crime documentary helmed by Discovery+ and ID.

Per Complex, the actor who was accused of cannibalism and other crimes, is the centre of the project that is given the working title of House of Hammer, which follows the “dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer family dynasty.” It will also document the downfall of the actor’s career following January 2021 abuse allegation, which included rape and cannibalism.

“Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption,” a release reads, per Huff Post. “Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”

It is worthy to note that Hammer’s troubles started when screenshots of messages allegedly from his Instagram account to various women became public. One read, “You just live to obey and be my slave.” The account user said she had an affair with the actor and discovered five other women, who offered “affair stories as we talked overwhelmed with grief for days and nights without sleeping or eating, with some ending up in the ER.”

This cost Hammer the roles in projects he was working on, and in his statement, he called the claims “vicious and spurious online attacks against me.” That same month, his ex Courtney Vucekovich opened up to Page Six about him allegedly saying he’d “want to take a bite out of” her.

“He quickly grooms you in the relationship,” she said. “He’s grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming. When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything.”

Also, model Paige Lorenze accused the actor of being “100 percent serious” about getting a doctor to remove her bottom ribs so that he could “eat” them.

In their response, Hammer’s legal team argued that the claims were untrue and were “being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”

Whatever be the case, a True Crime is in the works and we can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...