Actor Alesh Sanni Chides Clubs and Lounges Over Fake Drinks

Alesh Sanni is calling out clubs and lounges for selling fake drinks at ridiculous prices.

The actor aired his frustration on Instagram, telling these businesses to stop loading people with poison.

Alesh advised customers to always be on the lookout and ensure they use their phones to scan the barcode on drinks bought in these establishments in order to verify their authenticity.

“Longe and club owners, don’t be unfortunate. Stop selling fake drinks at ridiculous price haaaa. Stop killing people woth poison.. Guys please use your phone camera to always check the barcode of drinks now. You can verify by scanning with your phone,” he said.

