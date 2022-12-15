Actor Akah Nnani Reveals Reason for Few Movie Roles

Akah Nnani has revealed the reason why he is not featured in a lot of movies like his counterparts.

The Nollywood actor noted that he is very picky with the jobs he accepts, hence, reason why his face is not plastered on every screen.

Whole chatting with Midweek Entertainment, Akah Nnani said it was intentional for him to determine the type of movies he acts in, adding that as someone who uses his talent to entertain people, he preferred to be diverse instead of being trapped in a box.

“I am not in movies very often because it is very intentional for me. I like to select the scripts, jobs, and characters I accept. I like to be very diverse and I don’t want anyone to put me in a box so I am very selective with the scripts, people, and production houses I work with,” he said.

