Actor Akah Nnani Reveals He’ll Pay Receive Payments in Dollars

Akah Nnani, like many other Nigerians is frustrated over the constant drop of the Naira against the Dollar.

The actor and media personality who is currently abroad, lamented the cost of things on the light of the current economic situation with the Naira against the Dollar.

In a hilarious clip which did not fail to convey his timely message, Akah Nnani noted that everyday he sleeps and wakes up, the Naira falls further. He added that he has to think and calculate before he spends as little as $10 because of the exchange rate.

The father of one noted therefore, as a result of this, he will only be receiving payments for jobs in Dollars even as he added the prayer for dollar-paying jobs to locate him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...