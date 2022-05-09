Actor Adebayo Salami Bursts into Tears After Kids Surprise Him with SUV for 70th Birthday

Adebayo Salami celebrated his 70th birthday on May 9, 2022 and his children came bearing gifts.

The Nollywood veteran actor who is the father to actor and politician, Adebayo received a surprise car gift from his children.

Adebayo Salami burst into tears after he was gifted a Toyota Highlander SUV by his children; they repeating the same feat they had performed during their mother’s 70yh birthday.

Femi Adebayo posted the clip of his tearful dad who couldn’t hold hold back his emotions upon taking delivery of the car.

See video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...