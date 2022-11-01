Ace Video Director, TG Omori Desperately Seeks to Meet Singer of Viral Song

TG Omori has expressed a desire to meet the singer of the viral song ‘Shey you dey whine me.’

The ace music video director took to his Twitter account on Monday, October 31, to reveal that the song by Austine Emmanuel has caught his attention.

TG Omori indicated interest in putting his signature on the song; shooting a music video for it.

“I desperately need to meet that guy that sang that ‘Shey you Dey whine me’ song. That song deserves a TG OMORI video cos what?!!!”

‘Shey You Dey Whine Me’ is an Indigenous gospel song from Austine Emmanuel.

I desperately need to meet that guy that sang that shey you Dey whine me song 😂 that song deserves a TG OMORI video cos what?!!! — TG OMORI (@boy_director) October 31, 2022

