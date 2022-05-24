Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Ace Director, Niyi Akinmolayan Shades Nollywood Actors

Niyi Akinmolayan threw major shade at Nollywood actors especially those who usually lament their stereotypical casting.

The ace filmmaker and director revelaed that most actors do not show up for table read talk less rehearsals for the challenging roles they crave.

Niyi Akinmolayan went further to pose some pertinent questions, asking if actors are willing to undergo training and refuse other jobs without pay in order to remain in character. He added that challenging roles need challenging money.

