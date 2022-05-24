Ace Director, Niyi Akinmolayan Shades Nollywood Actors

Niyi Akinmolayan threw major shade at Nollywood actors especially those who usually lament their stereotypical casting.

The ace filmmaker and director revelaed that most actors do not show up for table read talk less rehearsals for the challenging roles they crave.

Niyi Akinmolayan went further to pose some pertinent questions, asking if actors are willing to undergo training and refuse other jobs without pay in order to remain in character. He added that challenging roles need challenging money.

Ordinary table read, Una no go show…talk less of rehearsals. But u want challenging roles. Influencer actor lol — Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyiakinmolayan) May 22, 2022

I want challenging role…I want challenging role….can you train for 3 weeks for free…No!! Can u refuse other jobs for 2 months to be in character without being paid…No. So u see my dear actor…and critics who want challenging roles. challenging roles need challenging money. — Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyiakinmolayan) May 22, 2022

