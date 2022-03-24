Ace Broadcaster, Soni Irabor Reveals Be Suffered Stroke and Vertigo as He Celebrates 70th Birthday

Soni Irabor has officially become a Septuagenarian after hitting the 70-year milestone on Wednesday, March 23.

The ace broadcaster celebrated his new year with photos and a lengthy Instagram post which revealed some of his struggles in the past years, achievements and lessons.

Soni Irabor disclosed that he was diagnosed with what is doctor called an “evolving stroke” right in the middle of the pandemic and also had vertigo. He thanked his wife, Betty Irabor and their children for all they did during that period that turned their home upside down.

Soni Irabor also spoke on his journey to radio broadcasting and the many victories he has had on that path as well as some of the lessons the years have taught him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...