Access Bank provides opportunities for 400 entrepreneurs through the 2022 Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair

Deepening its commitment to inspire, connect and empower women, Access Bank PLC – through the W banking business group – has once again partnered with Naija Brand Chick (NBC) to host one of the largest multi-faceted trade fairs in Nigeria.

The fifth and sixth editions of the NBC Trade Fair which held in Lagos and Abuja attracted over 30,000 shoppers and had over 375 entrepreneurs exhibit, increase sales and gain visibility of their products and services.

The success of the two-day fair recorded over N140Million in gross sales owing to the availability of seamless payment solutions by Access Bank. The fair received innumerable feedback and positive testimonials from entrepreneurs and shoppers alike.

Speaking on Access Bank’s interest in women-owned SMEs and the resultant partnership with Naija Brand Chick, Victor Etuokwu, Access Bank PLC’s Deputy Managing Director, Retail Banking North emphasised the impact of women on the national economy and highlighted the need for corporates to support the female entrepreneurs.

“Increased female participation in the economy, particularly via women-owned small and medium enterprises, has positive effects on economic growth and wider developmental goals. Hence, the Bank’s partnership with Naija Brand Chick is strategic to our vision to change the narrative for female entrepreneurs by providing opportunities for them to scale their businesses and access new markets for profitability while improving the general economy. Our long-term plan is to be the bank of choice for women-owned small and micro enterprises in Africa, and we intend to do this by connecting our customers to global trading opportunities while bridging identified financial inclusion gaps,” Etuokwu said.

Access Bank PLC, through the W banking group, has enabled female entrepreneurs to access discounted financing through the W Power Loan as well as capacity-building programs like the IFC Mini MBA.

The W banking group is also home to the Maternal Health Support Scheme (MHSS), through which Access Bank supports local and international treatments for fertility, antenatal and postnatal care, and other special procedures such as hysterectomy (uterus removal), myomectomy (fibroid removal), dental, bariatric and orthopaedic treatments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...