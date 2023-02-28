Search
Accept defeat, retire to Dubai – Fayose taunts Atiku

News

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has urged the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to accept defeat amid the ongoing collation of Saturday’s presidential election.

While appealing to Atiku to exhibit maturity in accepting defeat, Fayose, who belongs to the same party as the Presidential Candidate, advised that he should take a break and retire to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ekiti ex-Governor disclosed this in a tweet he posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday evening.

The tweet read, “Our candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar (aka ‘Atiku is coming’) should accept defeat in maturity and retire peacefully to Dubai. At this juncture, may I say good night and good bye to all you represent.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is yet to announce the winner of the election which was held on Saturday as collation is still ongoing.

With Atiku winning some states in some of the results released, he is trailing the candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

