Abuja-Kaduna train service generates N300m per month – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Abuja-Kaduna train service generates at least three hundred million naira (N300,000,000) for the country every month.

Amaechi stated this during an appearance on Channels TV, noting that his ministry is beginning to contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

“We make N300million per month from the Abuja-Kaduna train,” the minister declared.

He added that “currently, we are running Lagos-Ibadan from the money we are making from Abuja-Kaduna rail service, at the end of the day, we pay back over N100million to the federal government.”

The former governor of Rivers State further disclosed that the government is planning to put about 16 trains on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line, stressing that this will increase revenue generation from that axis.

He further disclosed that work on the Kano-Maradi line and Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rails are expected to commence by the end of January.

