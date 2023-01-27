Search
Abuja-Kaduna train derails

News

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has suspended the train service along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor.

The suspension is due to the derailment of the train at Kubwa in Abuja on Friday.

Though the reasons for the derailment are unknown, an official of the NRC confirmed the incident.

He said: “It is true that the train derailed today (Friday) but the good news is that it didn’t happen in the bush like the one of Warri-Itakpe.

“It happened in Kubwa which reduced the level of panic amongst passengers.”

On the suspension of operations, he said: “Currently train cannot pass because of the derailment. So, train service has been suspended for now but if our men can work overnight, then we might resume service tomorrow.”

