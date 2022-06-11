Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Eleven Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom

Eleven out of the 61 persons kidnapped following the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna train attack have regained their freedom.

Among those who regained their freedom are six females and five males who have now been flown to the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The attack which occurred on March 28 at Dutse forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State left eight people killed and 26 others injured while scores of passengers went missing.

This was disclosed to Channels Television by the Spokesman of the Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Mallam Tukur Mamu, who has been involved in the negotiation for the release of the victims.

He said that the victims were released on Saturday afternoon at a forest, and have been flown to Abuja , the nation’s capital.

He explained that the 11 victims were freed on health grounds in order to enable them undergo urgent medical treatment.

According to Mamu, the male victims were released on health grounds as part of the request made by the negotiating team, while the women who are among the vulnerable ones are part of the agreement reached with the abductors.

He gives their names as Jessy John, Amina Ba’aba Mohammed (Gamba), Rashida Yusuf Busari and Hannah Ajewole. Others include Najib Mohammed Daiharu, Gaius Gambo , Hassan Aliyu, Peace A. Boy and Danjuma Sa’idu.

The victims were among the passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train that was attacked by terrorists at Dutse forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

