Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Doctor confirmed dead hours after calling for prayers

A doctor identified as Megafu Chinelo, has been confirmed dead, hours after she made a post on Twitter, announcing that she had been shot on the ill-fated Kaduna-bound train.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

“The President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof (Dr) Innocent A O Ujah, FNMA, FNAmed, mni and indeed all Medical and Dental Practitioners under the auspices of NMA are deeply saddened by the tragic, horrific and preventable death of one of our members, Dr Chinelo Megafu Nwando who is reported to have lost her life from injuries sustained from gun shots when the train she travelled in from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by suspected bandits,” the statement read.

“I’m in the train, I have been shot. Please pray for me,” Dr Chinelo had tweeted, shortly after the train from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by terrorists.

According to sources, she was a staff at the St. Gerald’s hospital in Kaduna.

Another twitter source also claimed that Chinelo had just resigned from her place of work and was making arrangements to leave the country.

Shockingly, Chinelo was trolled following her tweet, with comments like “are you dead now” and “you’ve been shot, but you still have time to tweet”.

This drew condemnation from Nigerians online, slamming the insensitivity of apologists of this government.

I'm in the train . I have been shot please pray for me. — Chinelo (@nelo_x) March 28, 2022

Nigeria can happen to you anywhere, any time and any day. Dr Chinelo will never be forgotten and the responses she got from Abolore, Woye, Iyabo and their cohorts will also not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Ll5NVyQYpg — 🔌Mr AGBO 👑 (@RoadsAgbo) March 29, 2022

