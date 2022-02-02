ABU student breaks 60-year-old record

Mufid Suleiman, a graduate at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, has set a new record for the university by finishing with a final CGPA of 4.96 out of 5.00, the highest ever achieved in the institution’s annals since its founding in 1962.

Nuhu Ibrahim’s previous record of 4.94 out of 5.0 was broken by the student of Agricultural Science with registration number U16AG2026.

Mufid had earned a National Diploma in Agricultural Technology from Samaru’s Division of Agricultural Colleges (SCA/DAC), where he was named Outstanding Graduand through 2005 to 2015, with a CGPA of 3.69 out of a total of 4.00.

Due to his remarkable performance and overall CGPA of 5.00 at the time, he also obtained an Honorary Credential from the Embassy of China and Ahmadu Bello University Zaria on October 1, 2017.

Mufid was named Best Student in CPPR 301 (Plant Disease) by the Department of Crop Protection at ABU Zaria in 2017/2018. Professor SALLY MILLER’S MENTORSHIP PROGRAM.

