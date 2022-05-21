Saturday, May 21, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

‘Absolute evil, stupidity’ – Zelensky slams Russia over airstrike on cultural center

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Friday, slammed Russia after their airstrikes destroyed the House of Culture in the Ukrainian city of Lazova in the Kharkiv region.

Zelensky said Russia’s airstrikes are the epitome of “absolute evil, absolute stupidity,” after the destruction of a cultural center that left at least seven people injured.

A Russian missile had destroyed the House of Culture in the Ukrainian city of Lozova on Friday, injuring seven people, including an eleven-year-old child, according to Ukraine’s Office of the President.

Reacting, Zelensky, who posted the video of the airstrikes on Telegram, which wrecked the “newly renovated House of Culture,” causing a massive cloud of dust, accused Russia of identifying culture, education and humanity as their enemies.

“The occupiers identified culture, education and humanity as their enemies. They do not spare missiles or bombs for them. What is in the minds of people who choose such targets? Absolute evil, absolute stupidity,” Zelensky said underneath the video of the strike, according to CNN.

This comes less than 24 hours after Zelensky lamented that many were killed following a Russian missile strike in a village, Desna, in the Chernihiv region, north of Kyiv, on Thursday.

