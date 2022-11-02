Absolute disgrace, disgusting – Carragher slams FIFA over World Cup decision

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has slammed the timing of this year’s World Cup, describing it as ‘an absolute disgrace’.

This was after watching Tottenham forward Son Heung-min get injured during their Champions League game against Marseille on Tuesday.

Son became the latest player who could miss the tournament slated for November due to injury.

The World Cup was usually held between June and July until the football governing body made the change due to the Qatari weather.

South Korea’s captain was forced off in the first half of Spurs’ 2-1 victory following a nasty head collision.

The forward was seen with a swollen eye during Tottenham’s post-match celebrations, and the 30-year-old has less than a month to recover

Reacting, Carragher slammed FIFA’s decision to alter the timing of the World Cup.

“I think it’s an absolute disgrace that the World Cup is in the position that it’s in, for lots of reasons,” Carragher told CBS Sports.

The Liverpool legend said that It was corrupt that the Middle East country was allowed to host the World Cup.

“Players who spend their whole lives dreaming of playing in a World Cup and now could be [out] – as we’ve seen with Son,” he added

“And it all started with FIFA giving Qatar the World Cup and then moving it. I think it’s absolutely disgusting.”

