Abortion Activists Strips Down During Service in Joel Osteen’s Church

Sunday service at popular televangelist, Joel Osteen’s church was interrupted by pro-choice activists in Sunday, June 5.

The abortion activists caused a ruckus at the Lakewood in Houston, Texas, by taking off their clothes and shouting “my body, my choice!”

“My body, my f—ing choice,” one activist with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights was heard shouting in the church as she took off her dress, leaving her wearing only underwear, according to a video posted to social media on Sunday.

“Overturn Roe, hell no,” another activist screamed as she removed her clothing. A total of three women took part in the protest by stripping down to their underwear on Sunday in the church and shouting, according to Chron.

The women were escorted out of the church, allowing Osteen to continue preaching, which garnered cheers and applause from churchgoers.

Outside, however, the activists continued their protest and were joined by other supporters, according to the outlet.

The activists are part of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, which has condemned the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe. v. Wade following a leaked draft decision last month.

“I know it seems very outrageous to do it in a church in a private space,” activist Julianne D’Eredita told KPRC 2 of the protest. “However, the people that are enforcing these laws have no qualms coming up to women in private spaces such as doctors’ offices and medical clinics to harass them and call them murderers.”

The video of the disruption has since gained thousands of views.

“Joel Osteen has an international audience and silence is violence when it comes to things like these,” D’Eredita added. “We have a very unprecedented and very short amount of time to garner the attention that we need to get millions of people on the streets, millions of people doing actions like we were today.”

