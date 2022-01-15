Abimbola Craig Shares the Turbulent Relationship She has with Mechanics

Abimbola Craig has lost all faith and trust in Lagos mechanics after she was taught a big lesson.

The actress and vlogger spoke on the turbulent relationship she has had with these artisans especially as a single woman in Lagos State.

Abimbola Craig revealed that her car no longer stays over at the mechanic’s workshop because when she tried it in the past, her jack got lost, her C- caution spoilt and her spare tire changed from brand new to tokunbo.

She stated that after this experience, she sits with the mechanic at the workshop and waits under the hit sun until her car is fixed so there’s no story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...