Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Abusive Relationship: “I Am Still Healing”

Abigail Breslin took to her social media to speak about the abuse she endured in her past relationship.

Posting on Instagram, the actress said she “wanted to share a little bit of my story” amid Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so as to help people struggling know they aren’t alone. She went on to highlight the work of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent,” she began sharing.

She went on to add that she was “beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and raced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries.” And to hide her injuries, she would “use concealer and caked on foundation to hide any and all bruises, because in some way, I still cared for this person.”

“The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse,” she continued. “I felt so unworthy of anyones love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME.”

Breslin said that the two years she spent in the relationship was “the loneliest I have ever felt.”

“I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but, BELIEVING me,” Breslin wrote.

