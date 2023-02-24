Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Abia APC denies suspension of Orji Kalu

Politics

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied suspension of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, saying that the purported report was fake.

Kalu, who is the former governor of Abia State and currently the Chief Whip of the Senate, was on Friday reported to have been suspended by the Abia State chapter of the APC.

Reacting to the report, the spokesperson of the Abia State APC, Hon. Okey Ezeala described it as the handiwork of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cause confusion a few hours before the elections.

The APC said it clearly distanced itself from the report, insisting that Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North senatorial district, remains the party’s candidate in the Saturday election.

Ezeala in the statement alleged a paid agent of Kalu’s PDP opponent, Mao Ohuabunwa, was behind the report.

He added that the malicious write-up is occasioned by PDP’s fright of tomorrow’s imminent defeat.

“He is not suspended from the party and the party has no contemplation in that regard and there are no issues whatsoever to warrant such,” he said, adding: “Neither did the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Paul Nwabuisi, State Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, and the State Chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu or any party executive sit or agree to issue such a letter.”

Latest

Sports

Europa League Last 16: Full Draw

0
The draw for the Europa League round of 16...
Politics

INEC suspends Senatorial Election in Enugu East

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended election...
News

Tomorrow is Election Day – INEC insists

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that...
Celebrity

9th AMVCA: Organisers call for Entries

0
MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Europa League Last 16: Full Draw

0
The draw for the Europa League round of 16...
Politics

INEC suspends Senatorial Election in Enugu East

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended election...
News

Tomorrow is Election Day – INEC insists

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that...
Celebrity

9th AMVCA: Organisers call for Entries

0
MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa...
Politics

PDG G5 helping Tinubu to victory – Keyamo

0
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Europa League Last 16: Full Draw

Emmanuel Offor -
The draw for the Europa League round of 16 has been completed. Premier League log leaders Arsenal will play Sporting Lisbon, while in-form Manchester United...
Read more

INEC suspends Senatorial Election in Enugu East

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended election in Enugu East Senatorial District. INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu made this known at a media briefing...
Read more

Tomorrow is Election Day – INEC insists

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election will hold as planned on February 25. INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu made...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: