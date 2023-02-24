Abia APC denies suspension of Orji Kalu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied suspension of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, saying that the purported report was fake.

Kalu, who is the former governor of Abia State and currently the Chief Whip of the Senate, was on Friday reported to have been suspended by the Abia State chapter of the APC.

Reacting to the report, the spokesperson of the Abia State APC, Hon. Okey Ezeala described it as the handiwork of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cause confusion a few hours before the elections.

The APC said it clearly distanced itself from the report, insisting that Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North senatorial district, remains the party’s candidate in the Saturday election.

Ezeala in the statement alleged a paid agent of Kalu’s PDP opponent, Mao Ohuabunwa, was behind the report.

He added that the malicious write-up is occasioned by PDP’s fright of tomorrow’s imminent defeat.

“He is not suspended from the party and the party has no contemplation in that regard and there are no issues whatsoever to warrant such,” he said, adding: “Neither did the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Paul Nwabuisi, State Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, and the State Chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu or any party executive sit or agree to issue such a letter.”

