Abdul-Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha Campaign Organization Rejects Disqualification

The Abdul-Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha Campaign Organisation has rejected the disqualification of the former Permanent Secretary, Abdul-Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha from the Lagos State Governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress.

The campaign organization said the disqualification did not follow due process and remained an assault on the fundamental human rights of Mustapha to vote and be voted for.

The organization, in a press statement signed by the Head of Media and Communication, Daniel Ajibade on Thursday, said it is worrisome that there was no official communication regarding the purported disqualification of Mustapha and it is more shocking for the aspirant to learn of the development at the venue of the primary.

He said that his principal was turned back at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, the venue of the primary after officials told him he could not be accredited because he was not cleared by the screening committee of the APC for the exercise.

The campaign organization said Mustapha went through the screening in Abuja and for more than two weeks, the result of the exercise was not communicated to the aspirant only for him to learn of the disturbing development at the venue of the primary.

The group alleged that the disqualification was masterminded by the camp of one of the aspirants who is afraid of Mustapha but it said: “that subversion of the rule of law and subjugation of the will of the people must not be allowed to stand”.

“The Abdul-Ahmed Campaign Organisation vehemently condemns this unconstitutional act. We feel this is not the right way to play politics; Mustapha has the right to vie for the position of Governor in Lagos as guaranteed by law and any move to strip him of that right should be considered an affront to the constitution of Nigeria.

“Mustapha submitted himself to all the processes as required by the rules of the party and the constitution of this country. To the best of his ability, he meets the requirement as laid down in the guidelines but if the screening committee felt there were some areas he was found wanting which would not make them give him the clean bill of health, we think that too should be properly communicated to him and for every Nigerian and Lagosian to know instead of shrouding everything in secrecy.”

The campaign organization called for the cancellation of the exercise conducted at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Thursday, saying the outcome is not the reflection of the will of the majority of APC members in the state.

“We, therefore, call on the leadership of our great party to reverse this anomaly; we call for a fresh primary which will allow all aspirants to exercise their right and enthrone the will of the people and that of the vast majority of members of APC in the state,” the organization said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...