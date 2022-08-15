Abductors of Abia Catholic Priest demand N50bn ransom

A Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Chinedu Nwadike, has been kidnapped by gunmen identified to be bandits along the Okigwe – Enugu expressway in Umunneochi council area of Abia State.

Nwadike who is also the Deputy Registrar of Spiritan University Nneochi (SUN), was kidnapped alongside a seminarian over the weekend on their way to Enugu for an official assignment.

Sources say the kidnappers have made contact with the school demanding N50bm ransom for his release.

Rev. Fr Nwadike’s abduction is the latest in a series of kidnappings involving clergymen across the country.

The Abia State Police Comand has yet to issue a statement regarding the latest abduction.

