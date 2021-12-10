Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom

A Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Joseph Ajayi has been freed after he was kidnapped on Monday along Ikere-Akure road, in Ondo state.

News of his release was confirmed via a family source on Thursday, though it is not yet clear whether a ransom was paid.

Ajayi had been driving his car, a Corona 2005 EKY702 AL Red Color when he was kidnapped.

He was said to be returning from Ikere – a city in neighbouring Ekiti State and travelling to Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State when his abductors struck.

